Carolina Rebellion reveals 2018 lineup: Muse, QOTSA, Alice in Chains, Incubus among highlights

Photo by David Brendan Hall (Muse) and Philip Cosores (QOTSA, Incubus)

Carolina Rebellion has revealed its 2018 lineup. The three-day music festival goes down May 4th-6th at the Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Topping the bill is Muse in what is their first announced and only American festival performance of 2018. Other notable acts include Queens of the Stone Age, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Incubus, Billy Idol, Baroness, Quicksand, The Sword, Code Orange, and Red Fang.

Also playing are Stone Sour, Andrew W.K., Clutch, Greta Van Fleet, Thrice, Underoath, The Used, The Bronx, Trivium, Power Trip, The Struts, and more.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.