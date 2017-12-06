Caroline Rose announces new album, Loner, shares video for lead single, “Money”: Watch

Photo by ​Matt Hogan

Caroline Rose has announced her sophomore album, Loner, set for a February 23rd release via New West. Coming four years after her I Will Not Be Afraid debut, the new LP sees the indie rockabilly musician exploring a more synth-oriented pop sound to bolster her “darkly comedic” songwriting.

Rose co-produced Loner alongside Paul Butler at Stinson Beach, California’s Panoramic Studios. It’s her most hands-on effort yet, as she wrote and arranged everything herself while playing keys, guitar, and bass; programming synths and drums; handling mixing; and controlling the entire creative aesthetic.

You can see how fully realized the project is in the video for the album’s lead single, “Money”. The frantic track takes on the frustrations of a modern capitalist society (“I have friends who are literally about to sell their underwear online just to pay the bills,” Rose told Noisey). The Horatio Baltz-directed clip, though, is more about how money corrupts everyone. Rose, who plays every part in the video, explained:

“I wanted it to be less obvious than what the song is about, to make it [into] a sort of manic, paranoid mini-story that creates more questions than it answers. For instance, is all one person having a schizophrenic experience? Or are they all supposed to be different people in this nondescript motel? Where did this mysterious bag of money come from? Why are they freaking out about what looks like not a lot of money?”

Watch it below.

Loner Artwork:

Loner Tracklist:

01. More Of The Same

02. Cry!

03. Money

04. Jeannie Becomes A Mom

05. Getting To Me

06. To Die Today

07. Soul No 5

08. Smile! AKA Schizodrift Jam 1 AKA Bikini Intro

09. Bikini

10. Talk

11. Animal

Pre-orders for Loner are available here. Rose will support the release with a US tour next year that kicks off with appearances at South by Southwest. Her full schedule is ahead.

Caroline Rose 2018 Tour Dates:

03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

03/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

03/30 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

03/31 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

04/06 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

04/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

05/18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

