Chance the Rapper and Jeremih reunite for new song “Ms. Parker”: Stream

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih dropped a surprise holiday mixtape last year called Merry Christmas Lil Mama. Now, because blessings keep falling in our laps, the pair has reunited to re-release that tape with a bunch of previously unheard songs.

“It’s gonna be a completion of that project [Merry Christmas Lil Mama],” Bongo ByTheWay, a producer on the first mixtape and a past Jeremih collaborator, explained to Rap-Up. “We just put it out for the culture, for the fans and stuff. Now, we’re really finishing it up and we’re gonna put it out right. It’s gonna have new music. It’s gonna be mixed and mastered and everything.”

While the revamped version is expected to surface some time next week, one of its new tracks, “Ms. Parker”, has already made it to the radio. Premiered on Chicago Power 92.3, it finds Lil Chano doing everything he can to get his neighbor’s attention. “Hey, Ms. Parker, can I shovel your snow?/ Let me help you with the groceries, walk you to the door,” he says. “Where is your husband? When he get back?” Hear a radio rip down below.

Chance recently joined SZA on stage in New York City. He also hosted Saturday Night Live and tried his hand at forecasting the weather for a local Chicago news show. His last proper release was 2016’s Grammy-winning Coloring Book mixtape.