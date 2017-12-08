Charli XCX covers Wolf Alice’s “Don’t Delete the Kisses” for triple j: Watch

Charli XCX is the latest musician to guest on triple j’s ongoing Like A Version cover series. Rather than tackle something within her pop wheelhouse, the singer chose to put a spin on “Don’t Delete the Kisses” by British alt-rockers Wolf Alice.

With her voice Auto-tuned, Charli XCX managed to flip the track into a soft and minimalist pop ballad, while still retaining the raw vulnerability of the original. “I wanted the music to be emotive and perfect for a long drive,” Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell previously told Consequence of Sound of “Don’t Delete the Kisses”. It’s safe to say they’d be pretty pleased with this new rendition. Check it out above.

Charli XCX also performed “Boys”, one of the best singles of the year. See that below.

“Don’t Delete the Kisses” is off Wolf Alice’s latest album, Visions of a Life, released in September. Along with the cover, Charli XCX has been teasing the impending release of a new mixtape featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, and MØ. It would be her second of 2017, following March’s Number 1 Angel.