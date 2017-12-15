Charli XCX drops new mixtape Pop2: Stream/download

Charli XCX is back today with a new mixtape called Pop2. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can hear it in full down below.

Pop2 marks Charli’s second tape of the year following March’s Number 1 Angel. Like that project, this one comes loaded with a long list of guest songwriters and vocalists: Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek of Chairlift, Mykki Blanco, and MØ. German pop songwriter Kim Petras and Roc Nation singer/rapper Jay Park also appear.

The entire collection was executive produced by past collaborator A.G. Cook, with additional production provided by SOPHIE, King Henry (Beyoncé), and David Gamson. Recording took place all over the US while Charli was on the road touring alongside Halsey this fall.

Over the summer, Charli released “Boys” — one of the best singles of 2017 — as a precursor to her third studio album.

Pop2 Mixtape Artwork:

Pop2 Tracklist:

01. Backseat (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

02. Out Of My Head (feat. Tove Lo and ALMA)

03. Lucky

04. Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)

05. I Got It (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar)

06. Femmebot (feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco)

07. Delicious (feat. Tommy Cash)

08. Unlock It (feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park)

09. Porsche (feat. MØ)

10. Track 10