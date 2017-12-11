Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Charli XCX wants you to “Unlock It” on new song: Stream

Kim Petras and Jay Park contribute to the second track off Charli's upcoming Pop2 mixtape

by
on December 11, 2017, 1:35pm
0 comments

Charli XCX is gearing up to release a new mixtape titled Pop2 this Friday, December 15th. Her second tape of the year following Number 1 Angel has already been hinted at with lead single “Out of My Head” featuring Tove Lo. Another offering, “Unlock It”, has been revealed today.

(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2017)

With assistance from German pop sinter Kim Petras and Roc Nation singer/rapper Jay Park, Charli invites her partner to fall deeper in love. “You’re on my mind, I’m feeling kind of nervous/ But I like it, take my t-shirt off and do it right,” goes the sensual track’s pre-chorus, sung over a stream of sparkling synths. “Know you feel the same, million dollar babe/ Tripping on it like propane.” As they say, love is like a drug.

Hear it below.

Pop2 promises additional collaborations with Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift), Mykki Blanco, and MØ. The entire project was executive produced by A.G. Cook.

Previous Story
Arcade Fire’s self-titled debut EP is finally on Spotify: Stream
No comments
More Stories