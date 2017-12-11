Charli XCX wants you to “Unlock It” on new song: Stream

Charli XCX is gearing up to release a new mixtape titled Pop2 this Friday, December 15th. Her second tape of the year following Number 1 Angel has already been hinted at with lead single “Out of My Head” featuring Tove Lo. Another offering, “Unlock It”, has been revealed today.

(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2017)

With assistance from German pop sinter Kim Petras and Roc Nation singer/rapper Jay Park, Charli invites her partner to fall deeper in love. “You’re on my mind, I’m feeling kind of nervous/ But I like it, take my t-shirt off and do it right,” goes the sensual track’s pre-chorus, sung over a stream of sparkling synths. “Know you feel the same, million dollar babe/ Tripping on it like propane.” As they say, love is like a drug.

Hear it below.

Pop2 promises additional collaborations with Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift), Mykki Blanco, and MØ. The entire project was executive produced by A.G. Cook.