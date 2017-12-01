Charlotte Gainsbourg explores her father’s old house in unnerving video for “Lying With You”: Watch

Charlotte Gainsbourg just shared her first album in seven years, Rest, a release that found the French artist writing her own lyrics for the first time. The death of her father, legendary musician Serge Gainsbourg, looms over those lyrics, just as it does the new video for the album’s “Lying With You”.

Gainsbourg directed the unnerving, jittery clip, which finds Gainsbourg (and a young girl) wandering the cluttered halls and rooms of the untouched home of her father. Watch it above.

This is the fourth music video born from Rest, Gainsbourg having already released clips for “Deadly Valentine”, “Ring a Ring ‘O Roses”, and the title track.