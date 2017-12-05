Chester Bennington had alcohol and ecstasy in his system at the time of his death: Autopsy

An autopsy report for Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has been released, according to TMZ. Bennington body was found hanging in his Los Angeles home on July 20th and his death was ruled a suicide.

According to the autopsy and toxicology results obtained by TMZ, Bennington was found with a small amount of alcohol and MDMA (ecstasy) in his system. Authorities also found a prescription bottle of Zolpidem — generic Ambien — near his body. You can read the full report here.

Bennington long struggled with depression, which was no doubt compounded by the loss of his close friend, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died by suicide in May. Bennington also battled drug and alcohol addiction, though he claimed to have been six months sober at the time of his death.

As frontman of Linkin Park, Bennington sang on some of the most recognizable songs of the early- and mid- oughts, including “In the End”, “Numb”, and “What I’ve Done”. The band’s sophomore release, 2003’s Meteora, remains one of the best selling alt-rock albums of all-time, moving over 27 million copies worldwide. Several Meteora tracks were subsequently remixed by JAY-Z on their 2004 collaborative EP, Collision Course. To date, Linkin Park has sold over 70 millions worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

The surviving members of Linkin Park recently honored Bennington with a massive tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Over the course of the three-hour performance, members of Blink-182, System of a Down, and No Doubt, as well as Alanis Morissette and Bush’s Gavin Rossdale joined the band on stage. Proceeds from the concert benefited the One More Light Fund, which Linkin Park established to raise awareness of mental health issues. Later this month, Linkin Park will put out One More Light Live, which capture Bennington’s final live performances.

In addition to Linkin Park, Bennington briefly fronted Stone Temple Pilots following the firing of Scott Weiland in 2013.

Below, watch Bennington’s performance of “Crawling” from the aforementioned One More Light Live album: