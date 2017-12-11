Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Chicago pop singer Ravyn Lenae announces CRUSH EP, shares lead single, “Sticky”: Stream

The infectious 5-song effort drops in late January

by
on December 11, 2017, 2:55pm
0 comments

Chicago pop artist Ravyn Lenae is gearing up for the release of a new EP. Entitled CRUSH, it’s due out on January 26th via 323 Music Group/Atlantic Records.

The first single, “Sticky”, highlights Lenae’s nimble falsetto, which crisply leaps between verses decrying the “sticky icky” nature of a toxic relationship. “It’s about being stuck to someone and knowing you shouldn’t be,” she says of the song in a press release. “The person is not really nice to you; he’s actually a little mean. Even though you know that, you take him back all the time. He’s sticky.”

Listen to it below.

CRUSH was produced by Steve Lacy (Kendrick Lamar, The Internet), who contributes to two of the EP’s five tracks. Lenae is currently touring North America with CoSigned R&B singer SZA.

CRUSH Tracklist:
01. Sticky
02. Closer (ODE 2 U)
03. Computer Luv (feat. Steve Lacy)
04. The Night Song
05. 4 Leaf Clover (feat. Steve Lacy)

Previous Story
Maynard James Keenan responds to latest Tool album news: “Burp”
Next Story
Phoebe Bridgers announces 2018 North American headlining tour, shares “Would You Rather” video: Watch
No comments
More Stories