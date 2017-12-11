Chicago pop singer Ravyn Lenae announces CRUSH EP, shares lead single, “Sticky”: Stream

Chicago pop artist Ravyn Lenae is gearing up for the release of a new EP. Entitled CRUSH, it’s due out on January 26th via 323 Music Group/Atlantic Records.

The first single, “Sticky”, highlights Lenae’s nimble falsetto, which crisply leaps between verses decrying the “sticky icky” nature of a toxic relationship. “It’s about being stuck to someone and knowing you shouldn’t be,” she says of the song in a press release. “The person is not really nice to you; he’s actually a little mean. Even though you know that, you take him back all the time. He’s sticky.”

Listen to it below.

CRUSH was produced by Steve Lacy (Kendrick Lamar, The Internet), who contributes to two of the EP’s five tracks. Lenae is currently touring North America with CoSigned R&B singer SZA.

CRUSH Tracklist:

01. Sticky

02. Closer (ODE 2 U)

03. Computer Luv (feat. Steve Lacy)

04. The Night Song

05. 4 Leaf Clover (feat. Steve Lacy)