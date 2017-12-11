Chris Evans is Captain America in real life, invites Keaton Jones to Avengers premiere

A Tennessee middle schooler whose anti-bullying video went viral is receiving an outpouring of support from celebrities, entertainers, and athletes. The boy, Keaton Jones, asked his mother to film the video after she picked him up from school because he was too afraid and upset to go to lunch. The boy describes having milk poured on him and being called ugly for the head scars left from a tumor operation.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?,” Keaton asks. “What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em? It’s not okay. It’s not okay! People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

After the video went viral, Keaton received countless messages of support and invitations to attend various events. Most notably, Captain America actor Chris Evans invited him and his mother to attend the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War next year. “Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better,” Evans tweeted. “While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?”

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo also tweeted his support for Keaton, writing, “Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk.”

Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld invited Keaton to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3, UFC president Dana White offered to fly his family to UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas, and Coco director Lee Unkrich wants to give him a tour of the Pixar studios.

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

.@Lakyn_jones Hi! I directed Coco and Toy Story 3. If Keaton ever wants to visit Pixar, he has an open invitation! pic.twitter.com/Xv43RONyDr — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) December 11, 2017

Keaton even got some love from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017

A GoFundMe account has also been established on behalf of Keaton, with money going toward a college fund. As of publication, over $35,000 has been raised.

