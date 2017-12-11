Chris Evans is Captain America in real life, invites Keaton Jones to Avengers premiere

A Tennessee middle schooler whose anti-bullying video went viral is receiving an outpouring of support from celebrities, entertainers, and athletes. The boy, Keaton Jones, asked his mother to film the video after she picked him up from school because he was too afraid and upset to go to lunch. The boy describes having milk poured on him and being called ugly for the head scars left from a tumor operation.
“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?,” Keaton asks. “What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em? It’s not okay. It’s not okay! People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”
After the video went viral, Keaton received countless messages of support and invitations to attend various events. Most notably, Captain America actor Chris Evans invited him and his mother to attend the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War next year. “Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better,” Evans tweeted. “While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?”
Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo also tweeted his support for Keaton, writing, “Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk.”
Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld invited Keaton to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3, UFC president Dana White offered to fly his family to UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas, and Coco director Lee Unkrich wants to give him a tour of the Pixar studios.
Keaton even got some love from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.
A GoFundMe account has also been established on behalf of Keaton, with money going toward a college fund. As of publication, over $35,000 has been raised.
Perhaps this tweet sums it best…