Cibo Matto announce breakup

Photo by Frank Mojica

New York City duo Cibo Matto are calling it quits to focus on their respective solo careers.

“We’d like to announce that Cibo Matto is moving to a new phase,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Miho (Hatori) and Yuka (Honda) will be doing their solo works and Hotel Valentine will be our last album.”

“Hopefully you understand that this is a necessary and positive change for us,” they continued. “We will be going forward with our own endeavors, and we hope that we can stay in touch with you for the next part of the journey.”

It’s worth noting that Cibo Matto disbanded in the early 2000s before returning in 2011 for a US reunion tour that led to their third and final album, Hotel Valentine.

Revisit Cibo Matto's video for "Sugar Water"