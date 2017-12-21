Conway reveals new mixtape, G.O.A.T. (Grimiest Of All Time): Stream

Photo by Augustus Clarke

Conway, our November Artist of the Month, is closing out the year strong with a new project called G.O.A.T. (Grimiest of All Time). It’s the third full-length release this year from the Buffalo rapper, coming on the heels of Reject on Steroids and More Steroids.

The 10-track mixtape was produced by the Shady Records signee’s longtime collaborator Daringer alongside Alchemist. It features a pair of appearances from Conway’s label-mate Benny, as well as features from hip-hop heavyweights Raekwon, Royce Da 5’9”, Styles P, Lloyd Banks, and the late Prodigy.

(Read: Artist of the Month Conway on Repping Buffalo, Second Chances, and Being the Grimiest of All Time)

“Xmas comes early,” Conway wrote on Instagram about the project. “The hardest beats and the illest lyrics I promise you! Not the other fake shit, the REAL G.O.A.T!”

Stream G.O.A.T. (Grimiest of All Time) below while we await Conway’s debut studio album.

G.O.A.T. (Grimiest Of All Time) Artwork:

G.O.A.T. (Grimiest Of All Time) Tracklist;

01. G.O.A.T.

02. Trump

03. Th3rd F (feat. Raekwon)

04. Die on Xmas (feat. Benny)

05. Rodney Little (feat. Prodigy)

06. Xxxtras

07. Bishop Shot Steel

08. Mandatory (feat. Royce Da 5’9”)

09. Arabian Sam’s (feat. Styles P.)

10. Bullet Klub (feat. Lloyd Banks and Benny)