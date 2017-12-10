Danny Carey says new Tool album “definitely” coming in 2018

Is 2018 the year we finally get a new album from Tool?

This week, drummer Danny Carey was asked about the status of the long-awaited LP and he made a bold proclamation. Speaking to Loudwire, Carey said the album is “definitely” coming next year. “We’ll probably have it done in the first half [of the year] if things go as planned,” he explained. “There’s setup times and manufacturing – I can never predict all that, it seems like it’s constantly evolving. [What time of year it will be out] I can’t tell you.”

Of course, fans of Tool are dubious of any such proclamation, seeing as the album has been “progressing rather nicely” since 2014 and was previously said to be coming in 2016. In the two years since then, the band’s members have teased the album’s release via a series of cryptic social media teases. However, back in January, frontman Maynard Keenan said the album had hit some “roadblocks, and in July, he attributed the delay to his bandmate’s indecisiveness.

Asked about the veracity of Carey’s comments, a representative for the band responded by saying simply, “as of now there is no release date.”

What we do know for sure: Tool has at least one show planed for 2018 as they were recently announced as one of the headliners of next year’s Rock on the Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Meanwhile, Carey’s side-project with Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, the Legend of Seagullmen, have confirmed the release a February release for their self-titled debut studio album.