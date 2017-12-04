Dashboard Confessional announce 2018 US headlining tour

Dashboard Confessional are set to drop their seventh studio album, Crooked Shadows, on February 9th. In support, the emo rock veterans have planned out a US headlining tour for early 2018.

(Read: Sad As Fuck: How Early 2000s Emo Became a Subject of Scorn and Salvation)

The trek commences on March 20th in Houston and runs through the end of April. Other cities expected to host the recent Fueled By Ramen signees: Atlanta, Orlando, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Detroit, Seattle, and San Francisco. Philly punk outfit Beach Slang have been tapped to open.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Dashboard Confessional 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas

12/06 – Tulsa, OK @ The Edge Christmas Concert

12/07 – St. Louis, MO @ 105.7 The Point HoHo Show

01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ 104.5 Winter Jawn

01/28 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Alt 92.1 Snow Show

03/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

03/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

03/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ House of Blues #

03/25 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues #

03/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

03/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte #

03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

03/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

03/31 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring #

04/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

04/03 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

04/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s #

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #

04/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live #

04/07 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

04/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre #

04/09 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall #

04/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre #

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

04/18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #

04/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

04/21 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

# = w/ Beach Slang

Revisit Crooked Shadows single “We Fight”: