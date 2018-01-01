Dave Chappelle drops two new standup specials on Netflix: Watch

Two new Dave Chappelle standup specials have arrived on Netflix just in time for 2018. One is titled Chappelle: Equanimity and was filmed in September at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. The other, Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation, was recorded on November 20th at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. You can watch both here.

The specials mark Chappelle’s third and fourth with Netflix following The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits, which debuted earlier this year.