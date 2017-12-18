Dave Grohl plays a weird, wolf-looking guard guy in SNL sketch that was somehow cut for time: Watch

In what has otherwise been an unremarkable season of Saturday Night Live, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett have penned a series of weirdly wonderful sketches. Sadly, they’ve either been buried at the end of episodes — such as the Larry David-starring “Beers” and Greta Gerwig-featuring digital short “The Race” — or, not aired altogether. “New Year’s Kiss” was somehow cut for time from last week’s episode, despite featuring Dave Grohl as a “weird, wolf-looking guard guy” watching over a time-space continuum crystal. At least SNL was kind enough to upload it online, and you can watch it above.

Grohl was on hand with Foo Fighters serving as the episode’s musical guest, though maybe he should have hosted, too. Because I can’t recall one funny moment from the Kevin Hart-hosted episode.