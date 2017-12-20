Menu
David Oyelowo is taken hostage by Mexican drug cartels in new trailer for Gringo: Watch

Forthcoming action comedy also stars Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, and Amanda Seyfried

on December 20, 2017, 12:10pm
In the new action comedy Gringo, unassuming businessman Harold Soyink (David Oyelowo) has been sent to Mexico on a work trip, but quickly finds himself tangled up in the crosshairs of a dangerous drug cartel. His bosses at a pharmaceutical company, played by Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton, are brought in to help, but ultimately prove pretty useless, their eyes only focused on the green. Flashy shootouts and car chases ensue as Harold’s left on his own to deal with locals who aren’t all that open to negotiations.

Check out the trailer up above. Here’s the official synopsis via The Playlist:

“Combining dark comedy with dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for mild-mannered American businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries, and the DEA. As he attempts to survive in one of the most dangerous places on earth, the question lingers: is this ordinary man in way over his head, or is he two steps ahead?”

Nash Edgerton’s Gringo, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley, opens in theaters on March 9th through Amazon Studios.

