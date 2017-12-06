Menu
Disney offers Rob Marshall directors chair on live-action The Little Mermaid

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken are already writing songs for the Mouse House's latest remake

on December 06, 2017, 4:38pm
Disney has tendered an offer to Rob Marshall to direct the studio’s upcoming live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid (via Variety).

If he takes the job, it will repair him with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has a role in Marshall’s forthcoming Marry Poppins Returns. Miranda was brought onboard The Little Mermaid last year to produce and write new songs alongside Alan Menken, the man behind the original 1989 cartoon’s music. Jane Goldman penned the script.

(Read: From The Little Mermaid to Tarzan: Ranking the Disney Renaissance)

This would mark the fourth Disney film Marshall has directed. In addition to Mary Poppins, he helmed 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and 2014’s Into the Woods. He also received an Academy Award nomination for Chicago.

The sequel to the classic 1964 film, Marshall’s Marry Poppins Returns is due December 25th, 2018. Miranda stars alongside Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke.

