Donald Trump is a serial briber and sexual predator in The Simpsons’ new parody clip: Watch

Back in April, The Simpsons aired a ballsy animated short critiquing Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. Now, as 2017 draws to a close, the FOX series again has POTUS the alleged sexual predator in its crosshairs.

In a new Season 29 clip, The Simpsons parody the contentious relationship between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is tasked with heading up the Russia investigation. Mueller visits the White House for what he believes is a professional meeting, but is instead greeted with a roomful of money. “I do the best bribes, everyone says so,” the idiotic but true-to-life Trump character boasts. He even attempts to lure Mueller to the dark side by offering him a judging gig on Miss Universe (as well as a tip on how to assault contestants).

Like anyone in their right minds, Mueller storms out of the room. A housemaid then enters, but it’s actually San Juan Mayor Carmel Yulín Cruz in disguise. She scoops up the stacks of cash to bring back to Puerto Rico, which she says has finally “caught a break” after being abandoned by the US government — and personally insulted by Trump — following a catastrophic hit from Hurricane Maria.

Check out the full clip up above.