Drake, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Trouble work to “Bring It Back” on new collaborative song: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Drake, super producer Mike WiLL Made-It, and Atlanta rapper Trouble have linked up on a new song called “Bring It Back”. Over a chill, minimalist backdrop, the two MCs send out warnings to their haters and traitors. “Bring it back, yeah, don’t want to have to chase you down ’bout no stack,” Trouble rhymes. Drake also drops in a few nods to his beloved hometown of Toronto while referencing one of his own singles, saying, “Do it for the six, because started there.”

(Read: 10 Collaborative Albums You Should Know)

“Me and Trouble did a whole project in, like, three or four days,” Mike WiLL said of the song in an interview back in March. “I let Drake hear it, and then Drake was like, ‘Yo, man, this song is crazy,’ and he ended up hopping on that joint and smoking that shit.”

After leaking earlier this month, “Bring It Back” is receiving its official release today. Take a listen below.

Over the last few months, Drake has collaborated with both DJ Khaled and Migos. He was recently spotted logging more time in the studio. As for Mike WiLL, the beatsmith worked with Juicy J and Cardi B on “Kamasutra”; he and Damon Albarn are also supposedly working together on new material.