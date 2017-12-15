DRAM and Neil Young collaborate on new song “Campfire”: Stream

Photos by Killian Young and Lior Phillips

Last year, video footage showed unlikely bedfellows DRAM and Neil Young recording together at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios. Now, the result of their collaborative sessions has finally been revealed: The musicians have contributed a new song called “Campfire” to the soundtrack for Will Smith’s Netflix film, Bright.

Take a listen below.

The Bright soundtrack is out today through Atlantic Records. In addition to “Campfire”, it promises more left-field collaborations between Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert as well as Tom Morello and Asap Rocky.

The film itself arrives on Netflix on December 22nd and stars Smith as a cop in a version of Los Angeles where fairy tale creatures live alongside humans. When he and his new partner, the first-ever orc on the force (Joel Edgerton), come across an elf (Lucy Fry) in possession of a powerful wand, they struggle to protect a dark yet magical world.

DRAM recently dropped a surprise EP called #1HappyHoliday. Young, meanwhile, launched an incredible online music archive of every single one of his recorded songs. He and Promise of the Real also put out a new album, The Visitor.