Dwayne Johnson confirms he’s still “seriously considering” running for president in 2020

Back in May, Dwayne Johnson called a presidential run in 2020 a “real possibility.” While fans might’ve thought nothing of it at the time, Johnson appears to be serious in his thinking.

The movie star said as much during appearance on Ellen this week. When asked by Ellen DeGeneres whether he’d actually, really run, Johnson replied point-blank: “I’m seriously considering it, yes.” Judging by the host and audience’s reaction, he’s already snatched up their vote.

Fellow guest and Jumanji star Kevin Hart also offered up his wholehearted endorsement, describing Johnson as someone “serious about spreading that love, that laughter, the upselling of life on a positive level.” Do I smell The Rock cooking up a campaign slogan already? Watch the Ellen clip above.

Of course, Johnson wouldn’t be the first wrestler-turned-American-politician; if you’ll recall, Jesse “The Body” Ventura eventually worked his way up to the Governor of Minnesota. Also, per his interview with GQ from May, Johnson’s got a hell of a better vision for leading the US than the alleged sexual predator currently squatting in the White House:

“I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our shit out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you’re setting is ‘Now I’m shutting you out. And you can’t come.’

I can just see it now: It’s 2020 and Dwayne Johnson and Kanye West are vying for the presidency. What a time to be alive.