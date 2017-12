Eminem has shared a new music video for the Beyoncé-featuring “Walk On Water”, the first single from his latest studio album, Revival. In it, Em rhymes alongside a spotlit microphone as clones of the rapper unload upon a flurry of typewriters. Watch it via Apple Music.

Alicia Keys, Skylar Grey, P!NK, and Ed Sheeran are also featured on the star-studded album. Unfortunately, they can’t save this trainwreck.