Eminem premieres new song “Untouchable”: Stream

Eminem has unveiled the second single off his upcoming album, Revival. Between his anti-Trump cypher and Trump-baiting cover art, there’s little doubt Revival will be his most politically charged record to date. With “Untouchable”, Eminem delivers a six-minute treatise on police brutality, income inequality, and other racial injustices plaguing our country. Listen below.

Revival, Eminem’s ninth album to date, is out December 15th. The Beyoncé-featuring “Walk on Water” serves as its lead single. Other notable collaborators found on the 19-song tracklist include P!NK, Kehlani, Alicia Keys, Skylar Grey, and… Ed Sheeran. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

Revival Tracklist:

01. Walk on Water (feat. Beyoncé)

02. Believe

03. Chiloraseptic (feat. Phresher)

04. Untouchable

05. River (feat. Ed Sheeran)

06. Remind Me (Intro)

07. Remind Me

08. Revival (Interlude)

09. Like Home (feat. Alicia Keys)

10. Bad Husband (feat. X Ambassadors)

11. Tragic Endings (feat. Skylar Grey)

12. Framed

13. Nowhere Fast (feat. Kehlani)

14. Heat

15. Offended

16. Need Me (feat. P!NK)

17. In Your Head

18. Castle

19. Arose