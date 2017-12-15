Eminem returns with new album, Revival: Stream/download

Eminem is back. The Detroit rapper has today dropped his latest album, Revival. Stream it below via Apple Music and/or Spotify.

Revival follows four years after Em’s last effort, 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2. It also serves to complete the trilogy that began with 2009’s Relapse and continued with 2010’s Recovery. The new record was produced by Rick Rubin, with Dr. Dre serving as executive producer.

The 19-track album a more reflective side of Marshall Mathers than many fans may be used to, as demonstrated on the Beyoncé-featuring lead single “Walk on Water”. He also gets as political as he did during his anti-Trump cypher, with tracks like “Untouchable” tackling the litany of racial injustices plaguing the US.

“It’s a reflection of where I’m at right now, but also I feel like what I tried to do was diversify,” Eminem told Elton John in a recent feature for Interview. “I’ve tried to make a little something for everyone.” That’s all very evident when considering the collaborators he’s brought on to Revival.

In addition to Bey and past associates Alicia Keys, Skylar Grey, and P!NK, the album sees appearances from seemingly incongruous artists Ed Sheeran and X Ambassadors. Rising R&B singer Kehlani and up-and-coming Brooklyn MC Phresher are also featured.

Revival Artwork:

Revival Tracklist:

01. Walk on Water (feat. Beyoncé)

02. Believe

03. Chiloraseptic (feat. Phresher)

04. Untouchable

05. River (feat. Ed Sheeran)

06. Remind Me (Intro)

07. Remind Me

08. Revival (Interlude)

09. Like Home (feat. Alicia Keys)

10. Bad Husband (feat. X Ambassadors)

11. Tragic Endings (feat. Skylar Grey)

12. Framed

13. Nowhere Fast (feat. Kehlani)

14. Heat

15. Offended

16. Need Me (feat. P!NK)

17. In Your Head

18. Castle

19. Arose