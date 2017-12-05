Eminem’s new album Revival features people he previously would have made fun of

Eminem has a new album on the way called Revival, due for release on December 15th. Beyoncé is featured on the lead single, “Walk on Water”, but she’s hardly the only surprising name found on the newly revealed tracklist.

The 19-song album boast names you wouldn’t traditionally expect to see on an Eminem record; in fact, had Ed Sheeran or X Ambassadors been around 20 years ago, they would have likely been lyrical targets of Marshall Mathers. Now, though, they’re collaborating with the 45-year-old rapper, who seems more interested in trolling Donald Trump or triggering FOX News.

The tracklist also sees Eminem reconnecting with P!NK following their recent team-up on “Revenge”. Alicia Keys, rising R&B singer Kehlani, and Eminem favorite Skylar Grey are among the other noteworthy features. Rick Rubin produced the album with Dr. Dre serving as executive producer.

Revival Tracklist:

01. Walk on Water (feat. Beyoncé)

02. Believe

03. Chiloraseptic (feat. Phresher)

04. Untouchable

05. River (feat. Ed Sheeran)

06. Remind Me (Intro)

07. Remind Me

08. Revival (Interlude)

09. Like Home (feat. Alicia Keys)

10. Bad Husband (feat. X Ambassadors)

11. Tragic Endings (feat. Skylar Grey)

12. Framed

13. Nowhere Fast (feat. Kehlani)

14. Heat

15. Offended

16. Need Me (feat. P!NK)

17. In Your Head

18. Castle

19. Arose