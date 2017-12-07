Eminem’s Revival album cover is going to piss off Trump

A few months back, Eminem made his return with a vicious takedown of Donald Trump. “Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for/ Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off,” Eminem rapped in the BET cypher. He then gave an ultimatum to any of his fans who voted for Trump: “I’m drawing in the sand a line, you either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this/ The rest of America stand up/ We love our military and we love our country but we fucking hate Trump/ Fuck you!”

Surprisingly, Trump has thus far resisted responding to Eminem. (Some have theorized it’s because Trump is weary of upsetting his dwindling base, many of who are fans of the rapper.) Now, though, Eminem is throwing more bait Trump’s way, and this time he’s utilizing the American flag.

The newly revealed artwork for his forthcoming album Revival depicts Eminem holding his head in shame behind an American flag. It’s exactly the type of imagery that would trigger Trump, a draft dodger who has spent the last several months obsessing over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem. Will he be able to contain himself this time around? We’ll know early tomorrow morning when he fires off tweets in between his morning bowel movements.

Revival, Eminem’s ninth album, is out December 15th.