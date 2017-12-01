First Aid Kit share new single “Fireworks”: Stream

First Aid Kit are set to return with their new album, Ruins, on January 19th. The Swedish sisters have thus far shared the album tracks “It’s a Shame” and “Postcards”, and now they’re back with a third preview, “Fireworks”.

Don’t be fooled by that title, however, as this isn’t some sort of explosive folk-pop romper. Instead, it’s a ballad recalling sad songs of the ’70s, mourning a love as you begin to feel it fade away (just like the dying light of an firework, see?). “Why do I do this to myself every time?” asks the chorus. “I know the way it ends before it’s even begun/ I am the only one at the finish line.”

Take a listen below.