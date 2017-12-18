Menu
First Aid Kit transform Lorde’s “Perfect Places” into a probing slice of melancholic Americana: Stream

For BBC Radio 2, the Swedish duo also offered up a taken on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

by
on December 18, 2017, 11:25am
Photo by Ben Kaye

First Aid Kit will ring in the new year with a new album, Ruins, which is due out on January 19th. We’ve heard several pre-release singles thus far—“It’s a Shame”“Postcards”, and “Fireworks”—and now the Swedish sisters are back with a pair of covers, the first of which being a cover of Lorde‘s “Perfect Places”.

The raucous, probing track, the second single from the pop star’s Melodrama—our favorite album of the year—lends itself to the melancholic Americana of First Aid Kit, who sing of youthful ennui about as well as anyone. They also offered up a spare, soulful rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, which rides along casual fingerpicking and the ghostly strains of steel guitar.

Both tracks were recorded live from BBC Radio 2. Stream them below or purchase them for download here.

More Stories