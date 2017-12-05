Fleet Foxes announce 2018 US spring tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Fleet Foxes have announced a new round of US spring tour dates. The trek, which follows a run of dates in Asia and Australia, commences on March 1st in Tampa, Florida. The folk rockers are then scheduled to pass through such cities as Miami, Memphis, New Orleans, and Jackson before wrapping up in Nashville.
All of Fleet Foxes’ upcoming dates are in continued support of Crack-Up, one of the best albums of 2017. The band recently covered songs by Nina Simone, Tom Petty, and Phish.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Fleet Foxes 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
12/30 – Lorne, AU @ Falls Festival
12/31 – Marion Bay, AU @ Falls Festival
01/01 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival
01/03 – Melbourne, AU @ The Palais Theatre
01/06 – Fremantle, AU @ Falls Festival
01/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
01/11 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre
01/14 – Singapore, SP @ Esplanade Theatre
01/16 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live
01/18 – Koto-Ku, JP @ Zepp DiverCity
01/19 – Osaka-Shi, JP @ Big Cat
03/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
03/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
03/04 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre
03/06 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts
03/09 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
03/10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
03/11 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
Check out a clip about the upcoming tour followed by the music video for Crack-Up single “Fool’s Errand”: