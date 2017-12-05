Fleet Foxes announce 2018 US spring tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

Fleet Foxes have announced a new round of US spring tour dates. The trek, which follows a run of dates in Asia and Australia, commences on March 1st in Tampa, Florida. The folk rockers are then scheduled to pass through such cities as Miami, Memphis, New Orleans, and Jackson before wrapping up in Nashville.

All of Fleet Foxes’ upcoming dates are in continued support of Crack-Up, one of the best albums of 2017. The band recently covered songs by Nina Simone, Tom Petty, and Phish.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Fleet Foxes 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

12/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

12/30 – Lorne, AU @ Falls Festival

12/31 – Marion Bay, AU @ Falls Festival

01/01 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival

01/03 – Melbourne, AU @ The Palais Theatre

01/06 – Fremantle, AU @ Falls Festival

01/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

01/11 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre

01/14 – Singapore, SP @ Esplanade Theatre

01/16 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live

01/18 – Koto-Ku, JP @ Zepp DiverCity

01/19 – Osaka-Shi, JP @ Big Cat

03/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

03/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

03/04 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

03/06 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts

03/09 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

03/10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

03/11 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Check out a clip about the upcoming tour followed by the music video for Crack-Up single “Fool’s Errand”: