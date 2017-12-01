Florence and the Machine announce first live dates of 2018

Photo by Eric Tra

Florence and the Machine will return to the stage next summer. The Florence Welch-led outfit has been announced for a pair of European festivals: Orange Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland and Melt! Festival in Ferropolis, Germany.

Earlier this year, Welch revealed that Florence and the Machine were working on a new album, the follow-up to 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. She’s also prepping the release of her first-ever book, a collection of lyrics, poetry, and lyrics which she’s dubbed, Useless Magic. It’s out July 5th, 2018.

