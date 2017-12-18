Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Flume shares “previously unreleased sounds” in video collaboration with Greenpeace: Watch

"Climate change is wrecking the Great Barrier Reef," the video warns

by
on December 18, 2017, 10:25am
0 comments

Australian producer Flume (née Harley Streten) spent the summer touring the festival circuit and touting the release of his latest EP, Skin Companion EP II. Now, he’s returned with some “previously unreleased sounds” for a Greenpeace Australia Pacific video. “This is Flume’s composition; our anthem for the Reef,” reads a petition on the Greenpeace website.

The music itself is vibrant and texturally rich and, in its accompanying video, is set against clips of vivid underwater life and the oil drilling that threatens to destroy it. They’re not the only issue, however. “Climate change is wrecking the Great Barrier Reef,” a note at the end of the video reads. In the description for the clip, Streten emphasizes, “This is important!”

Watch it above and sign the petition here.

 

Previous Story
Björk is reborn in the fantastical new video for “Arisen My Senses”: Watch
Next Story
Mark Hamill delivers heroic takedown of Ted Cruz, Ajit Pai in debate over Net Neutrality
No comments
More Stories