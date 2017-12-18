Flume shares “previously unreleased sounds” in video collaboration with Greenpeace: Watch

Australian producer Flume (née Harley Streten) spent the summer touring the festival circuit and touting the release of his latest EP, Skin Companion EP II. Now, he’s returned with some “previously unreleased sounds” for a Greenpeace Australia Pacific video. “This is Flume’s composition; our anthem for the Reef,” reads a petition on the Greenpeace website.

The music itself is vibrant and texturally rich and, in its accompanying video, is set against clips of vivid underwater life and the oil drilling that threatens to destroy it. They’re not the only issue, however. “Climate change is wrecking the Great Barrier Reef,” a note at the end of the video reads. In the description for the clip, Streten emphasizes, “This is important!”

Watch it above and sign the petition here.