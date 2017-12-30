Menu
Fox is streaming (almost) every episode of The X-Files for free

The resilient sci-fi series' 11th season premieres on Wednesday

on December 30, 2017, 1:00pm
Season 11 of The X-Files arrives next Wednesday, January 3rd, and Fox is here to make sure you’re all caught up on the series’ innumerable twists and turns. Right now, U.S. viewers can watch every episode (well, almost) of the iconic sci-fi series for free on the network’s website.

(Ranking: Every Season of The X-Files from Worst to Best)

Yep, teach yourself to believe all over again by binging the entire series from top to bottom. There’s one snag, however: for some reason, two season three episodes—”Paper Clip” and “731”—require a cable subscription. They’re good, alien-filled ones, too, so that’s a bummer.

Before you hit play, check out the season 11 trailer below.

