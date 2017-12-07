Freddie Mercury biopic finds new director

Twentieth Century Fox has tapped Dexter Fletcher to replace Bryan Singer as director of its Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Fletcher helmed last year’s Eddie the Eagle biopic on British skier Eddie Edwards. He’s also known for his acting work in Guy Ritchie’s Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and HBO’s Band of Brothers mini-series.

Fox fired Singer on Monday, citing the director’s abrasive behavior, which came to a head when he allegedly threw an object at the film’s star, Rami Malek. Singer also failed to show up to the film’s set following the Thanksgiving holiday. For his part, Singer has claimed that one of his parents is gravely ill and the studio did not grant his request to take time off.

At the time of Singer’s firing, there was about two weeks left of principal photography. A release date for the film was previously announced for December 25th, 2018.