Freddie Mercury biopic put on hold due to “unexpected unavailability” of director Bryan Singer

Production on the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, has been put on hold due to the “unexpected unavailability” of the film’s director, Bryan Singer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer failed to return to the set after the Thanksgiving holiday. A representative for the director told the BBC that his absence is due to “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family.” However, sources told THR has repeatedly clashed with the cast and crew, including Rami Malek, who is playing Mercury. Apparently this also isn’t the first time Singer has failed to show up to the film’s set.

Producers for the film have reportedly discussed replacing Singer, according to THR. They’ll have to make a decision soon, as the release date is announced for December 25th, 2018.