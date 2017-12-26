Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Frightened Rabbit share aching new song “No Real Life”: Stream

Scottish outfit delivers a rich and rousing track to close out the year

by
on December 26, 2017, 12:20pm
0 comments
Photo by Ben Kaye

Photo by Ben Kaye

In September, Frightened Rabbit revealed Recorded Songs, an EP of new tracks, including a collaboration with Julien Baker. Today, the Scottish outfit is back with more freshly recorded material in the form of “No Real Life”.

Frontman Scott Hutchison leads the way throughout the four-and-a-half minute song, his voice, like always, an instrument capable of eliciting potent pangs of ache and longing. “I see a light in the crack of the doorway, that extraterrestrial glow,” he sings, the line reflected in the track’s corresponding artwork. Although Frightened Rabbit are known for their more stripped-back folk anthems, Hutchison is joined here by warm and rich chamber rock-esque arrangements. It’s like watching the band bloom into something new. Hear it below.

Accompanying “No Real Life” is an encouragement to donate to Frightened Rabbit’s chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Scotland. “With your help, their aim is to make sure that nobody in this country faces dementia alone,” the group writes.

Next year, Frightened Rabbit will embark on a 10th anniversary tour behind their acclaimed sophomore album, The Midnight Organ Fight. Find those dates here.

Previous Story
Unknown Mortal Orchestra returns with 28-minute track “SB-05”: Stream
Next Story
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom on Being the Most Talented Person on TV Right Now
No comments
More Stories