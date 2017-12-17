Menu
Gene Simmons accused of sexual battery in new lawsuit

The KISS singer is alleged to have made "unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances" during an interview last month

on December 16, 2017, 9:01pm
Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons has already been banned from Fox News for his “inappropriate and sexist antics.” Now, the KISS singer is facing a lawsuit in which he is accused of sexual battery, gender violence, and assault.

The anonymous plaintiff, described as a “long-time on-air personality for a local rock station,” says Simmons made “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” during an interview that took place in Highland, California on November 1st.

According to the lawsuit, Simmons, repeatedly grabbed the woman’s hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee.” He is also alleged to have forcibly flicked/struck” the woman’s throat and also “reached toward [plaintiff’s] buttocks and touched it.”

Simmons has yet to address the allegations.

