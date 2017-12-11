Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominees: See the full list

Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes. Now in its 75th year, the annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

Check out the complete list nominees below. Winners will be announced during a live gala on January 7th hosted by Seth Meyers.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

Dunkirk

Call Me By Your Name

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Lady Bird

Get Out

I, Tonya

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Best Director:

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Steven Spielberg – The Post

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Meryl Streep – The Post

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Judi Dench – Victoria and Abdul

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Best Screenplay:

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer – The Post

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game

Best Original Score:

Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood – Phantom Thread

John Williams – The Post

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Best Original Song:

“Home” (Ferdinand)

“Mighty River” (Mudbound)

“Remember Me” (Coco)

“The Star” (The Star)

“This is Me” (The Greatest Showman)

Best Animated Feature Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Television

Best TV Series, Drama:

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Game of Thrones

The Crown

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Will & Grace

Master of None

black-ish

SMILF

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae – Insecure

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies