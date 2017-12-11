Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominees: See the full list

Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes. Now in its 75th year, the annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.
Check out the complete list nominees below. Winners will be announced during a live gala on January 7th hosted by Seth Meyers.
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
Dunkirk
Call Me By Your Name
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Lady Bird
Get Out
I, Tonya
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman
Best Director:
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks – The Post
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Meryl Streep – The Post
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Judi Dench – Victoria and Abdul
Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Best Screenplay:
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer – The Post
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game
Best Original Score:
Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
John Williams – The Post
Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
Best Original Song:
“Home” (Ferdinand)
“Mighty River” (Mudbound)
“Remember Me” (Coco)
“The Star” (The Star)
“This is Me” (The Greatest Showman)
Best Animated Feature Film:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Television
Best TV Series, Drama:
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Game of Thrones
The Crown
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Will & Grace
Master of None
black-ish
SMILF
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae – Insecure
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies