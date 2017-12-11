Golden Globes 2018: The Biggest Snubs

Nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were revealed this morning. The shortlist includes many deserving names, but we’d be remiss not to mention the biggest snubs.
Movies:
Blade Runner 2049
The Florida Project
The Big Sick
Mudbound
Good Time
TV Shows:
Twin Peaks
Veep
The Deuce
The Leftovers
Halt and Catch Fire
Transparent
Directors:
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Lucas Guadagnino and James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name)
Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman)
Dee Rees (Mudbound)
Actors (Film):
Doug Jones (The Shape of Water)
Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)
Jennifer Lawrence (mother!)
Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)
Actors (Television):
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
Joe Keery (Stranger Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (for Best Actress, Black-ish)
Music:
Sufjan Stevens (Call Me By Your Name)
Oneohtrix Point Never (Good Time)
Hans Zimmer (Blade Runner 2049)
Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (Stranger Things 2)
Johnny Jewel (Twin Peaks)