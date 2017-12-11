Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Golden Globes 2018: The Biggest Snubs

Blade Runner 2049, The Big Sick, Twin Peaks, and Veep deserved better

by
on December 11, 2017, 10:38am
Nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were revealed this morning. The shortlist includes many deserving names, but we’d be remiss not to mention the biggest snubs.

Movies:

Blade Runner 2049
The Florida Project
The Big Sick
Mudbound
Good Time

TV Shows:
Twin Peaks
Veep
The Deuce 
The Leftovers
Halt and Catch Fire
Transparent

Directors:
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Lucas Guadagnino and James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name)
Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman)
Dee Rees (Mudbound)

Actors (Film):
Doug Jones (The Shape of Water)
Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)
Jennifer Lawrence (mother!)
Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)

Actors (Television):
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
Joe Keery (Stranger Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (for Best Actress, Black-ish)

Music:
Sufjan Stevens (Call Me By Your Name)
Oneohtrix Point Never (Good Time)
Hans Zimmer (Blade Runner 2049)
Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (Stranger Things 2)
Johnny Jewel (Twin Peaks)

