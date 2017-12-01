Gorillaz and D.R.A.M. share new version of “Andromeda” in light of Grammy nomination: Stream

Photo by Perez / @creativexperez

Gorillaz was just nominated for two Grammy Awards, one for Best Alternative Music Album for this year’s Humanz and another for Best Dance Recording. The latter was for the eccentric four-piece’s “Andromeda”, a collaboration with D.R.A.M. In celebration, the band has shared a reworked version of the song featured on the album’s gorgeous box set.

Weirder, spacier, and a lot more fun, the new version cranks up the vocals, piles on the samples, and bathes the entire thing in dance floor’s worth of disco lights. Listen to it below.

Gorillaz are amidst a UK tour and have begun to reveal touring plans for 2018, including a slew of festival appearances.

Gorillaz 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

12/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/13 – Montevideo, UY @ Velodromo Municipal

12/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE

03/17-18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/20 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

03/23-25 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

03/30 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Jockey Club de Sao Paulo

06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival

06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival

06/09 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/04-07 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/05-08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/25 – Kiev, UA @ U-Park Festival