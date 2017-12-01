Gorillaz and D.R.A.M. share new version of “Andromeda” in light of Grammy nomination: Stream

Photo by Perez / @creativexperez
Gorillaz was just nominated for two Grammy Awards, one for Best Alternative Music Album for this year’s Humanz and another for Best Dance Recording. The latter was for the eccentric four-piece’s “Andromeda”, a collaboration with D.R.A.M. In celebration, the band has shared a reworked version of the song featured on the album’s gorgeous box set.
Weirder, spacier, and a lot more fun, the new version cranks up the vocals, piles on the samples, and bathes the entire thing in dance floor’s worth of disco lights. Listen to it below.
Gorillaz are amidst a UK tour and have begun to reveal touring plans for 2018, including a slew of festival appearances.
Gorillaz 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
12/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/13 – Montevideo, UY @ Velodromo Municipal
12/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE
03/17-18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
03/20 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
03/23-25 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
03/30 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Jockey Club de Sao Paulo
06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
06/09 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/04-07 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/05-08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/25 – Kiev, UA @ U-Park Festival