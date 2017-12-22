Gucci Mane reveals new mixtape El Gato: The Human Glacier: Stream

Gucci Mane has let loose a new mixtape today called El Gato: The Human Glacier. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.
El Gato marks Gucci’s third project of the year following Droptopwop over the summer and Mr. Davis from the fall. Recorded in just two days, it spans 11 tracks, with titles such as “Side EFX”, “Smiling in the Drought”, and “Rich Ass Junkie”.
Whereas his previous two releases featured a long list of guest rappers — including ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Nicki Minaj — the new tape is all Gucci. Atlanta beatmaker Southside, known for his work with Kanye West, Future, and 21 Savage, produced the entire collection.
In recent months, Gucci has featured on releases from N.E.R.D. (No_One Ever Really Dies) and ASAP Mob (Cozy Tapes Vol. 2).
El Gato: The Human Glacier Tracklist:
01. Rich Ass Junkie
02. Peepin out the Blinds
03. Dickriders
04. Mall
05. Side EFX
06. TYT
07. Sea Sick
08. Smiling in the Drought
09. El Gato’s Revenge
10. Strep Throat
11. Southside and Guwop (Outro)