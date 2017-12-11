Hannibal Buress arrested for disorderly intoxication after asking cop to call him an Uber

Hannibal Buress was arrested on Saturday in the Wynwood district of Miami. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ, the comedian was charged with disorderly intoxication — but that’s not what the cops said at the scene.

Video of the incident shows two officers attempting to get Buress into their squad car. “Am I under arrest?” he asks. “For what? Explain what I’m detained for.” One of the cops tells him he’s being arrested for “trespassing,” to which Buress responds, “Ya’ll goofy as fuck. Ya know you’re goofy as fuck, right?”

Again the officers ask Buress to enter the car. “No, I’m not getting in your car,” he says. “Unless you have probable cause for anything… take the handcuffs off of me. I didn’t do anything. I’m not getting in your car.” At that point, one officer goes through the other side of the car and appears to pull Buress in while the first officer pushes him from the front.

The arrest occurred at around 10:30 PM. By the time he was booked at 1:57 AM on Sunday, the charge had changed to disorderly intoxication. According to the report, Buress approached the officer and asked the cop to call him an Uber home. Noticing Buress’ bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol, the officer refused, at which point Buress became “angry and belligerent.”

When the officer told Buress to leave the area, he instead entered a nearby bar. The cop followed and again told him to leave, feeling he was too drunk to remain out. Back outside, a crowd gathered “and vehicular traffic slowed as they watched the defendant yelling and being disorderly. Defendant arrested,” reads the report.

Buress was released around 6:00 AM on $500 bond. As news of the arrest began to spread, he tweeted out a message for his fans with the help of Clipse: