Larry David isn’t ready to curb his enthusiasm just yet.

HBO has announced that David’s award-winning comedy, Curb Your Enthusasiam, will return for its tenth season, with production scheduled to begin this spring.

“As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so,” David said in a statement.

Earlier this year, David resurrected Curb after a five-year hiatus.

This is a developing story…