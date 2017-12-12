HBO shares new trailer, premiere date for David Bowie: The Last Five Years documentary: Watch

On January 8th, 2018, the day that would’ve seen the late David Bowie turn 71, HBO will premiere David Bowie: The Last Five Years, a new documentary on the music icon. Documentarian Francis Whately helmed the project, which serves as a follow-up to his previous in-depth look at the artist, David Bowie: Five Years.

The Last Five Years covers Bowie’s artistically fertile final years, during which he worked on his albums The Next Day and the Grammy-winning ★ (Blackstar), as well as his musical, Lazarus. In addition to archival footage and rare interviews with Bowie himself, the film will also feature insight from Bowie’s friend and longtime producer, Tony Visconti, and bandmates Earl Slick, Gail Ann Dorsey and Carlos Alomar.

Watch a new trailer for the documentary above. In it, Bowie touches on his artistic process while also encapsulating what he considers to be the thematic drive of his art. “I have a certain niche that I work in,” he says. “A lot of it tends to be about alienation, being on the outside of things. That tends to be where I feel more comfortable as a writer.”

“Looking at Bowie’s extraordinary creativity during the last five years of his life has allowed me to reexamine his life’s work and move beyond the simplistic view that his career was simply predicated on change,” Whately said in a previous statement. “HBO, whose global output the world admires, is a great channel to get this incredible documentary out to the US fans.”

Again, the documentary premieres on HBO on January 8th.