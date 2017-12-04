House of Cards will resume production in 2018 with Robin Wright as lead

Netflix will resume shooting the sixth and final season of House of Cards in early 2018 without Kevin Spacey, according to Variety. Production of the series was halted in October after the star actor was accused of sexual abuse. Less than a week later, Netflix officially cut ties with Spacey after eight House of Cards employees came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We were really excited we could get to an agreement… for the conclusion of the show,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos shared at UBS’s Global Media and Communications Conference in New York.

Spacey’s character Frank Underwood will be written out of the forthcoming season six. Instead, the remaining eight episodes will center around Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood. Multiple House of Cards spin-offs have reportedly also been discussed.

Last week, Netflix officially renewed two of its other hit series: Stranger Things for a third season and David Fincher’s Mindhunter for a second season.