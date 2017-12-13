Menu
Houston’s In Bloom Festival reveals 2018 lineup: QOTSA, Beck, Incubus among highlights

Broken Social Scene, Explosions in the Sky, Lil Uzi Vert, Grizzly Bear, and Wolf Alice among other notable acts

on December 13, 2017, 11:30am
Houston’s Free Press Summer Fest has been rebranded as In Bloom Music Festival. The 2018 edition goes down March 24th and 25th at Eleanor Tinsley Park and boasts a lineup featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Beck, Incubus, Broken Social Scene, and Explosions in the Sky.

Other confirmed acts include 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Grizzly Bear, Wolf Alice, Sylvan Esso, Twin Shadow, DRAM, Lil Dicky, T-Pain, Ying Yang Twins (!), Houndmouth, Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers, Dhani Harrison, Son Little, Mikky Ekko, London On Da Track, and more.

General admission and VIP tickets are now available through the festival’s website.

