INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly misses the the days when men could sexually harass women without repercussion

Geraldo Rivera: “News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation.”

Kirk Pengilly: *Hold Me Beer*

Appearing at a charity event in Melbourne on Thursday, longtime INXS guitarist Pengilly waxed nostalgic for the days when men could sexually harass women without repercussion.

“I really loved the ’60s and ’70s when life was so simple and you could slap a woman on the butt and it was taken as a compliment, not as sexual harassment,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Until next time, this has been White Men Saying Really Stupid Shit.