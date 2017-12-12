Jack White shares video collage of new music called “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach”: Watch

Jack White has promised his upcoming third solo album will be “a bizarre one.” Our first tease of the Lazaretto follow-up is certainly that, as the rock auteur has shared a mashup of snippets he’s dubbed, “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach”.

(Read: 10 Years Without the White Stripes)

The collage of sounds is also streaming on Spotify, but it’s the cryptic video that may offer some deeply hidden clues. Slices of songs hint at a wild range of styles, from jazzy jams to psychedelic ramblings, and even what sounds like a reimagining of “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding”. Underneath it all are seemingly random images of fake hands, a fire extinguisher, and in-studio photos. Images of three animals labeled in French, however, reappear stacked on top of each other at the end in a way that should get enigmatologists’ brains buzzing. Check out the four-minute video, directed by White himself, above.

Back in November, White said he was putting “some finishing touches” on the new effort. He apparently wrote much of the album while holed up in a small Nashville apartment with an old reel-to-reel tape recorder. In July, he shared pictures of recording sessions taking place in New York and Los Angeles.