James Blake debuts three new songs, cover Radiohead’s “Videotape”: Watch

Photo by Nina Cocoran

James Blake recently embarked on a brief West Coast tour in advance of his appearance at Houston’s Day For Night Festival. As Pitchfork points out, he’s debuted at least three new songs during these shows: “I Can’t Believe That We Float,” “Asking For A Friend,” and “Black Lung”. On the later, he appears to interpolate Radiohead’s “Videotape”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

The UK crooner released his most recent album, The Colour of Anything, in May 2016. Next spring, he’ll open Kendrick Lamar’s European tour.