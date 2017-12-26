James Blake shares cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent”: Watch

James Blake occasionally covers Don McLean’s “Vincent” live in concert. For Christmas, the UK crooner has shared a studio recording of the cover, along with a performance video filmed at Conway Studios in Los Angeles. Watch above. “Vincent” appears on McLean’s 1971 album American Pie and was written in tribute to Van Gough.

During his recent live performances, Blake’s also debuted three of his own new songs as well as a cover of Radiohead’s “Videotape”. His last album came in the form of 2016’s The Colour in Anything.