Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

James Blake shares cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent”: Watch

A fresh studio recording and performance video gifted for Christmas

by
on December 25, 2017, 8:05pm
0 comments

James Blake occasionally covers Don McLean’s “Vincent” live in concert. For Christmas, the UK crooner has shared a studio recording of the cover, along with a performance video filmed at Conway Studios in Los Angeles. Watch above. “Vincent” appears on McLean’s 1971 album American Pie and was written in tribute to Van Gough.

During his recent live performances, Blake’s also debuted three of his own new songs as well as a cover of Radiohead’s “Videotape”. His last album came in the form of 2016’s The Colour in Anything.

Previous Story
Ranking: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie from Worst to Best
Next Story
Mac DeMarco covers Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time”: Stream
No comments
More Stories